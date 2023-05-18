University of Baltimore-owned land to be developed into retail, residential spaces in $159M project

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rendering of the University of Baltimore development (Design and rendering are the copyright of BCT Design Group) (BCT Design Group)

The University of Baltimore will allow a Baltimore-based developer to transform a university-owned piece of land adjacent to the Mid-Town Belvedere campus into retail and residential units in a $159 million project.

The university plans to lease the 2.4-acre site, located at the corner of Maryland Avenue and West Oliver Street in central Baltimore, to developer Zahlco. For the proposed project, the existing structure of the former U.S. Postal Service vehicle building will give way to 30,000 square feet of street-level retail, plus 235 multifamily apartments above, according to a news release. A second building, which involves new construction, will create a 350-unit, multifamily high-rise and parking garage.

The buildings will not be university-owned or privatized student housing, University of Baltimore spokesperson Chris Hart wrote in an email. The university and developer hope to reach a lease agreement this fall, according to the release.

“It is still very early in the project, and all avenues are being discussed. Ideally, this project will serve the needs of the neighborhood and the greater city of Baltimore,” he wrote.

University of Baltimore President Kurt L. Schmoke said in the news release: “This project, conceptualized by the Zahlco team and vetted by the University’s experts in consultation with the USM, represents a breakthrough in how we think about the center of the city. From the time of our announcement last summer seeking proposals, even looking back to when we first understood the importance of this parcel some years ago, the top priority has been about bringing together some of the best that central Baltimore has to offer.”

“To put it simply, this is transformative,” he added.

Zahlco will work with the Baltimore Department of Planning on design proposals. The University of Baltimore will seek approvals from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and the Maryland Board of Public Works to be able to craft the lease with Zahlco.

“We’re honored to have been selected, and look forward to working together with UBalt on this landmark project,” Zahlco CEO Yonah Zahler said in the release. “This development will help redefine the center of the city as ‘Midtown,’ an area bustling with activity and connecting Baltimore together.”

Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, a minority- and women-owned business, is partnering with Zahlco on the project. Their role has yet to be determined, Hart said.