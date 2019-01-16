Three of Redfin's top 'Hottest Affordable' neighborhoods are in Baltimore

A report from Redfin has named the 10 “Hottest Affordable” neighborhoods in the country — and three of them are in the Baltimore area.

The report is based on yearly growth in listing page views and favorites on Redfin.com, and incorporates insights from Redfin agents. The price cap is $294,000, the national median.

Like McKinley Park in Chicago, which came in No. 1, the Baltimore-area neighborhoods that were recognized — Parkville, Hamilton and Linthicum — are outside denser population centers.

“A lot of people are moving away from the city center into places that feel more like suburbs,” Redfin agent Rebecca Hall said. “You can get larger single-family homes rather than the row houses Baltimore is known for, and they’re less expensive.”

Parkville, in Baltimore County, came in third, with a median sale price of $204,900. Redfin agent Juliana Weaver cited the neighborhood’s proximity to downtown, lower property taxes and larger home size as reasons for its popularity.

“There are also a lot of cute Cape Cod style homes in the area, so I always tell people about Parkville if they’re looking for that type of home,” Weaver said, according to the website.

Baltimore is a city of neighborhoods, many with their own distinct appeal and history. Live Baltimore highlighted in a report a handful of what it called “most improved” neighborhoods, some of which are off the beaten path for home buyers.

Hamilton, in Baltimore City, came in fourth, with a median sale price of $159,500, lower than is typical in the area. “People love the neighborhood because there are a lot of local restaurants and small business,” Weaver said.



Linthicum, in Anne Arundel County, came in seventh, with a median sale price of $271,000. Agent Debra Morin described the neighborhood, which is close to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, as “a quiet, well-established community with a small-town feel.”



Redfin’s 2019 hottest affordable neighborhoods



1. McKinley Park, Chicago



2. East Mount Airy, Philadelphia



3. Parkville



4. Hamilton



5. Fircrest, Vancouver, Wash. (Portland, Ore., metro area)



6. Bustleton, Philadelphia



7. Linthicum



8. Lowell, Mass. (Boston metro)



9. Fox Chase, Philadelphia



10. Beacon Hill, San Antonio



