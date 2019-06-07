Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer lists Little Italy apartment for $775,000

Orioles pitching legend Jim Palmer’s spacious Little Italy apartment unit is on the market for $775,000 — complete with a wraparound balcony, an open staircase and wood-lined vaulted ceilings.

The impressive 2,480-square-foot loft also includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, chocolatey hardwood floors, exposed duct work, a walk-through closet and plenty of natural light, thanks to the many large windows.

The Canal Street Malt House building, situated between Little Italy and Fells Point at 1220 Bank St., once functioned as a malt warehouse. Built in 1866, Union Box Co. redeveloped the property into a 38-unit apartment building in 2005. Palmer was among the first buyers to purchase a unit.

Christina Giffin, of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, said spaces like Palmer’s showcase the best of the building.

“This unit marries the traditional with the modern industrial aesthetic,” she said, adding that the space has “a very New York feel” and offers a stunning view of the city.

Palmer, now an Orioles commentator, spent all 19 years of his Major League Baseball career in Baltimore. The 73-year-old Hall of Famer contributed to three World Series championships and six American League pennant wins. He has residences in California and Florida.