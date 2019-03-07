For sale: Adam Jones lists Cal Ripken Jr.'s former mansion in Baltimore County for almost $4 million

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones and his wife are selling their 24-acre Baltimore County estate less than a year after buying it from Cal Ripken Jr. in an auction.

The couple placed the 21,890-square-foot, six-bedroom Worthington Valley mansion and accompanying garages, pool and sports complex on the market Tuesday with a listed price tag of $3.995 million, said their real estate agent, Karen Hubble Bisbee of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“It was a hard decision,” Bisbee said. “They love Baltimore. They’re unbelievable contributors to our city philanthropically — raising money and awareness for critically important causes. These are very thoughtful people who have taken Baltimore to their heart.”

In the 10 months since the Joneses purchased the home from Ripken in May for $3.465 million, the Orioles saw their 2018 season collapse in historic fashion and have entered a full rebuild, trading much of their roster elsewhere and focusing on developing minor league and international talent.

Jones, a former face of the franchise who entered free agency after what was widely acknowledged as his farewell game as an Oriole at the end of 2018, has not yet signed with another club, amid a challenging year for the free-agent class.

In addition to the 14-bathroom mansion, the gated Dover Road property has a sports complex with an indoor basketball court, a full gym, a locker room, a batting cage and hydro therapy/shower room. It also includes pool complex with a spa and pool house, landscaped grounds, two four-car garages, a large pond and a regulation baseball diamond.

Jones and his wife, Audie, have made upgrades to the decor and home theater in their short time there, Bisbee said.



“It’s been a wonderful house for them for the period of time they’ve been there,” the real estate agent said. “Their children have loved it. Their friends have loved it. ... Every single window has a picture-perfect view.”



But, she added, “that’s a full-time residence, not the kind of place one would have just to use as a secondary home.”

So will another Oriole buy it? Bisbee declined to say whether any teammates had been in touch.



That legacy could be a major draw for a buyer with deep enough pockets.

But she thinks the floor-to-ceiling windows, the house’s tree-ensconced, elevated layout, the Hunt Cup running around it every year, and the “spectacular” pool-and-sports complex, “like something out of a movie set,” are just as likely to be the top selling points.



“Two of the greatest icons in Baltimore sports history have lived in that house,” Bisbee said. “What that property offers ... is equally as important as the star power.”

