Historic Abell Mansion in Towson sells for $2 million

The historic Abell Mansion in Towson has sold for about $2 million.

Owners Marc and Victoria Munafo first listed the 13,000-square-foot estate in 2013 for $3.89 million and then again in 2017 by Monument Sotheby’s International Realty for $2.9 million.

The property, which is located within a gated community at 703 Abell Ridge Circle in Towson, has sold to an undisclosed buyer, said listing agent Charlie Hatter. The sale has not yet been recorded in Maryland’s department of assessments and taxation records.

“The Abell Mansion is a special part of Baltimore’s history and I am thrilled for the new owners to continue the legacy,” Hatter said in an email Thursday.

The mansion, completed in 1894, was designed in the Beaux Arts style, which combined classical Greek and Roman architecture with Renaissance themes. The home has six bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, 10 wood-burning fireplaces, hand-carved woodwork and original stained glass windows throughout.

The house was constructed as a summer home for the Abell family, who founded The Baltimore Sun. The mansion later became a school for disabled children, known as The Ridge School. It was purchased in 2006 by the Munafos, who spent two years renovating it, The Sun previously reported.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Lauren Lumpkin contributed to this article.

