Tom Clancy's fancy penthouse in Baltimore now half its original price

Late author Tom Clancy’s former penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore is now on the market for less than half its original asking price.

The 12,000-square-foot condo is currently listed for $5.9 million.

The home was first put on the market in October 2015 for $12 million by TTR Sotheby's International Realty. The price dropped in February 2016 to $10.9 million and again in May to $8.7 million, Shawn Breck, vice president of Sotheby's, told The Baltimore Sun that year. In 2017, the asking price dropped to $7.9 million.

Clancy and his wife first purchased the four units and combined them into one for $12.6 million in 2009.

The penthouse features views of the Inner Harbor and includes five bedrooms, two offices, three private elevators, a 700-square-foot private gym and an in-home theater.

Nearly everything is white or clear, with occasional splashes of silver. There are white lamps, white tables, white couches and cushions, white rugs, white curtains, white counters and cabinets, and even white wall decor.

The Baltimore-born author died in 2013 at age 66. He was best known for writing military and spy fiction novels, including "The Hunt for Red October," "Patriot Games" and "The Sum of All Fears," which were all adapted into feature films.

