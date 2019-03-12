New plan would preserve 1830s portion of former Martick's building in Baltimore

The 1830s portion of the former Martick’s bar and restaurant would be saved from demolition under a plan presented to the city’s Commission for Historic and Architectural Preservation.

At a meeting Tuesday, developer Christian Janian of Vitruvius Development and Park Avenue Partner, said his group would explore ways to accommodate the first third of the former Martick’s Restaurant Francais property, which his group acquired as part of a future $30 million apartment building at Mulberry Street and Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore.

“Now we have to raise a bunch of money to make this come to fruition,” Janian said after the meeting.

Preservation planner Stacy Montgomery presented a staff report showing the part of the property facing Mulberry Street retained in the new development proposal. The Preservation Commission’s members voted to approve her recommendation and at subsequent meetings review the rest of the plan.

An artist's rendering of how the former Martick's Restaurant Francais would fit next to a $30 million apartment building.

Under the current proposal, the rear two-thirds of the Martick’s complex would be razed. This includes a rowhouse that faces Tyson Street and was later joined into the 1830 Federal-style bar section of the business.

“We feel that saving the core Martick’s building and letting the back building go is the best shot we have at saving Martick’s,” said Johns Hopkins, director of Baltimore Heritage, a private, nonprofit preservation group.

Martick’s Restaurant Francais closed in 2008.

At an earlier Preservation Commission hearing, Janian argued it was not economically feasible to preserve the set of structures that were vacant and badly deteriorated.

The Preservation Commission’s staff report argued that the structure played a significant role in the cultural and culinary history of Baltimore.

