Got a spare $1.5 million? Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter's home is up for sale in Baltimore County

Longtime Orioles manager Buck Showalter, whose departure from the team was announced in October, has placed his Baltimore County home for sale.

The gated 5,579-square-foot residence, located in Lutherville, has five bedrooms, four and half bathrooms, a pool and a second catering kitchen for large events. The house is listed for $1.495 million, according to Zillow.com.

The home was built in 1990 and remodeled in 2009. Showalter purchased the home for $1.337 million in 2011, according to state records.

“It’s lovely — windows everywhere,” said listing agent Linda Seidel. “It’s bright and open and in model condition.”

The home is located within a five minute drive from the beltway and Route 83, Seidel said.

“We’re getting tremendous activity and I’m sure it will sell soon,” she said.

It’s the latest real estate transaction to involve the Orioles. Longtime center fielder Adam Jones, who is now a free agent, put his Lutherville-Timonium house on the market in August — months after buying Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr.’s Reisterstown estate.

