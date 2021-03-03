Hot property: Unique Art Deco gem in Northeast Baltimore back on the market. But act quickly.

Location/Address: 2105 Erdman Ave., Baltimore
List Price: $239,000
Year Built: 1947
Real Estate Agent: Rachel Rabinowitz of Guerilla Realty LLC
Property Size: 1,189 square feet with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms on an 8,580-acre lot
Unique Features: This tiny Art Deco gem in Mayfield — the only house of its kind in Baltimore — oozes charm. It was built by the Baltimore attorney Benjamin Eisenberg for his second wife, Eunice after the couple were inspired by the architecture they saw in Miami Beach during vacation trips they took in their Lincoln convertible.
Eisenberg ran a still on Bond Street during Prohibition, operated slot machines and purchased rental properties, according to an account written by his granddaughter, Beverly Eisenberg.
The house boasts views of nearby Lake Montebello from the living room and master bedroom. There’s a greenhouse, radiant heat floors and a unique, 48-inch square bathtub and shower. Painted in vibrant shades of mint, fuchsia and turquoise, some midcentury furnishings are included with the sale. The deadline for bids is noon Thursday; the home’s purchaser will be selected by the middle of the month.