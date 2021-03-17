Hot property: Vacation at home in Crownsville

Unique Features: This home in a peaceful, park-like setting is so well-planned there’s no need to ever take a vacation. Upper and lower decks are surrounded by mature trees, with room for a hot tub on the lower deck. There are plenty of outdoor spaces for grilling and dining. As a member of Belvoir Farms community association, you have access to a marina, kayaking, tennis courts, a stocked fish pond, a picnic area, a ballfield and children’s playground. A newly renovated golf course is five minutes away. At night, unwind with bottles from your private wine cellar. The master suite even includes a nook that‘s perfect for your morning cup of coffee. The only thing not included? A mint on your pillow.