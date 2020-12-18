Hot property: Civil War-era Annapolis home has a romantic past (and a pool)

Unique features: This Queen Anne style home comprises three city lots and is one of the largest properties in downtown Annapolis. Known as The Jickling House, it is named after its first owner, the Canada-born Samuel Jickling was taken prisoner while fighting for the Union side during the American Civil War. He met his future bride when he was part of a prisoner exchange in Parole, Maryland, just outside Annapolis. In addition to a heated salt water swimming pool and 1891 carriage house converted to a garage, this home also boasts an English-style lawn, gated stone driveway, master bedroom with hand-hewn beams and a kitchen with a 13-foot island and Viking appliances.