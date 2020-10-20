Hot property: Picturesque Falls Road estate is made for entertaining

Location/Address: 11151 Falls Road, Lutherville Timonium
List Price: $2,395,000
Year built: 1952
Real Estate Agent: Dominique D’Amico Drummond of the W Home Group.
Last sold: 03/13/2013 for $1,750,000
Property size: 6,608 sq ft. on 3.5 acres with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms
Unique features of property: This picturesque property is made for entertaining with its sweeping lawns, covered patio, heated pool and custom stone fire pit. Listed by the W Home Group, this exceptionally private home boasts a,"one of a kind chef’s kitchen with coffered ceilings, oversized pendant lights, marble countertops over a grand island, commercial faucets, luxury cabinets and millwork," along with six bedrooms.