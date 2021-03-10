xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: Add the final touches to this modern-day Baltimore County farmhouse

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 10, 2021 3:15 PM

Location/Address: 6208 Caswell Ridge Way, Reisterstown

List Price: $824,900

Year built: 2021

Real estate agents: Lisa Alatis-Hapney and Lindsay D. Buck of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty.

Property size: Five bedroom, four bathroom modern farmhouse with a three-car garage on one acre of land.

Unique features: The new owner will design the interior of this modern farmhouse to his or her taste. The 4,000 square-foot home designed by Greenspring Custom Homes is currently under construction; photos are of a model home in the development. But all residences will have an open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with a double island, quartz countertops and Wolf appliances, engineered 5-inch plank floors, a spacious porch at the front of the home made for casual entertaining, coffered ceilings, crown moldings, a gas fireplace in the family room and a master suite containing a sun deck.

