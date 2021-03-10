Hot property: Add the final touches to this modern-day Baltimore County farmhouse

Unique features: The new owner will design the interior of this modern farmhouse to his or her taste. The 4,000 square-foot home designed by Greenspring Custom Homes is currently under construction; photos are of a model home in the development. But all residences will have an open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with a double island, quartz countertops and Wolf appliances, engineered 5-inch plank floors, a spacious porch at the front of the home made for casual entertaining, coffered ceilings, crown moldings, a gas fireplace in the family room and a master suite containing a sun deck.