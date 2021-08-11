Garden Q&A: When should I water?

You can’t do much about most of these causes after the fact except to trim out such damage once discovered, but you can be proactive about avoiding root rot by checking plants before assuming they need water. Over-watered plants can wilt because the oxygen-starved, ailing roots aren’t able to absorb that moisture (despite being surrounded by it). Heat-stressed plants can also wilt by day because they are evaporating moisture from their leaves to keep cool faster than their roots can resupply it. Hydrangeas and impatiens are notorious for this. If they look otherwise healthy and recover at night when the soil isn’t dry, this is a likely cause.