Garden Q&A: Should you leave fallen branches and trees or take them to the landfill?

Strawberries are mega-fruits in disguise, meaning each individual “berry” is actually a cluster of connected fruits growing together. The tiny seeds on the exterior of a strawberry? Each is from one of those fruits. And each must be pollinated. Think how many there are on just one strawberry! You can readily see how important pollinators are. If pesticides were used nearby which indiscriminately killed a broad range of insects, there is a good chance your pollinator insects were hit. (Don’t be fooled by “natural” pesticides — asbestos and arsenic are natural, too, but it doesn’t make them less lethal.) Cold and/or rainy weather also keep pollinators from doing their job. Poorly pollinated berries are small, less sweet and often deformed. Plant your landscape to attract and nurture pollinators all year to keep them around, avoid broad-spectrum insecticides, and hope for good weather. Other possible causes include frost injury to flowers and young fruits or tarnished plant bug injury.