Garden Q&A: Leaves in my flower garden have holes in them. What should I do?

The sticky substance is plant sap. It’s known as gummosis when the globs appear on peach fruits, branches or the trunk. It’s a defense mechanism by which the tree pushes out tacky resinous gums to expel insect pests and diseases and respond to environmental stress. Some specific causes for gummosis include Oriental fruit moth feeding, plum curculio egg-laying and feeding, and excess soil water. Cut open affected fruits and look for signs of insect feeding. Peaches have many potential insect pests and diseases, so count yourself lucky if there are no insect pests. If you detect insect pests, remove and discard all affected fruit on the tree and on the ground. (Search “peach gummosis” on the Home and Garden Information Center website for more information and a link to the Virginia Tech Home Fruit Management Guide with spray schedules.)