Stone Hill, a ‘real village’ within Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood

Bill Sullivan remembers falling asleep to the rhythmic “ch-chunk, ch-chunk” of the textile looms across the way when he was growing up in Stone Hill in the 1960s. He would later work at the mills while a high school student at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, sweeping floors for $1.10 an hour. The mills shut down in 1972, and many former residents left, too. Now retired after a career with the US Postal Service, Sullivan may be the only resident from the old days who still lives here, in his childhood home that retains the wood paneling his father installed decades ago.