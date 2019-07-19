Whole Foods opening delayed until next year as Liberty Harbor East opens apartments to tenants

The opening of the Whole Foods store in Liberty Harbor East, the neighborhood’s latest upscale apartment building, has been delayed a few months until early next year even as the building opens to tenants.
The grocery store initially was expected to open this fall in the building, which the developers said Thursday is being completed this month. The first tenants will begin moving in soon, said the development team of The Bozzuto Group and Harbor East Management Group, affiliated with the family of former bakery magnate John Paterakis.
To date, 107 of the building’s 282 units have been leased, the developers said. Rents start around $1,900 a month for studios and rise to over $5,000 a month for three-bedroom penthouse units.
The 22-story building broke ground in 2016 with a $107 million price tag. It comes online after a number of other buildings catering to the top market, but preleasing began in April.
Sales of the 33 condominium units began this month in the building, which faces Lancaster and Aliceanna streets. Prices range from the upper $500,000s for a one-bedroom to $4 million for a penthouse.
The Whole Foods will be twice the size of the one it’s replacing nearby.