Local real estate firm acquires former General Motors site in White Marsh

A Baltimore-based commercial real estate company has purchased a 56-acre White Marsh site formerly used as a General Motors plant.
Merritt Properties said the acquisition will spawn an office park project it dubbed the “White Marsh Interchange Park.” Located off Interstate 95, near Interstate 695, the area has gained traction from employers as a desirable new job hub amid ever-worsening land scarcity, said Scott Dorsey, the company’s CEO.
He said the firm will first demolish the former transmission plant and then construct as many as nine one-story buildings totaling 750,000 square feet, or enough space for 50 to 100 businesses and as many as 1,500 employees.
The General Motors plant opened in 2000 as a transmission and electric motor factory. It was one of three plants to shutter in 2019 amid turbulence in the American auto industry.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The state values the property at almost $50 million for tax purposes.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Merritt Properties’ investment will bring new growth and opportunity to the region as it regains its footing from the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated much of the workforce and led to a record-breaking volume of Marylanders’ reliance on the spotty unemployment insurance program.
Construction will be managed by Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Companies. Merritt is currently accepting pre-leasing opportunities for industrial development.