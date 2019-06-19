Senior housing complex in Mount Vernon get state-backed overhaul

Westminster House Apartments, an affordable housing tower for hundreds of seniors and disabled people in Mount Vernon, has reopened after a $40 million renovation funded by state-backed bonds and federal tax credits.

The upgrades were made through a partnership between United Presbyterian Ministries of Maryland Inc., the nonproft group that owns the property, and Hudson Valley Property Group, a New York-based developer that focuses on affordable housing.

The decades-old building was overhauled to improve interior features such as cabinets and bathroom fixtures and the building systems, including heating, air conditioning and security.

A reopening ceremony was attended by officials from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which sold the bonds, and from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials, which supplied the low income housing tax credits. The financing ensured there were no upfront out-of-pocket costs for the owners.

