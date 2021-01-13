Baltimore officials eye West Baltimore Acme business complex for redevelopment

Baltimore officials are looking for developers to redesign three city-owned parcels in West Baltimore at the site of an abandoned industrial complex.
In all, the three parcels, which once housed warehouses for Acme supermarkets, account for over 95,000 square feet of land in the city’s Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood, just south of Sandtown-Winchester and north of Harlem Park and Midtown Edmondson.
Known as the Acme Business Complex, it sits close to public transit options, including the West Baltimore MARC station, and is five minutes away from Route 40, the Baltimore Development Corp. said in a news release Wednesday.
The city’s economic development arm is issuing a call for proposals, due at the end of March, to redevelop all or part of the complex, identifying it as qualifying for certain residential tax credits. Its location in an enterprise zone also makes it eligible for additional property tax credits.
The properties are in an industrial mixed-use zone, which allows for the redevelopment of older buildings for either industrial and non-industrial purposes. Other businesses in the area include auto services and warehousing.
This is the latest in a series of attempts to address the large structure. The city spent nearly half a million dollars in 2014 to tear down the crumbling warehouse at Mosher Street for safety reasons. It had purchased it as part of five properties in the area for nearly $2 million in 2005, hoping to spur revitalization, but it drew little interest from developers at the time.
The BDC currently has another call for proposals open for the redesign of Royal Farms Arena, due in late February.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.