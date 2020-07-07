WeWork cancels its first Baltimore-based coworking space in Harbor Point

The troubled shared workspace company WeWork is backing out of its plans to open up a coworking space in Baltimore’s Harbor Point, as officials say they will no longer lease 69,000 square feet of the Wills Wharf building to the company.
In a news release, Armada Hoffler Properties, which owns the 325,000-square-foot Wills Wharf mixed-use building, wrote that WeWork will no longer lease the top two officer floors of the building.
“With its prime waterfront location in Harbor Point, we are in active negotiations to lease the balance of the building, inclusive of the 69,000 square feet that WeWork was to occupy,” said Louis Haddad, president and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “We appreciate the cooperation and collaboration with WeWork in finding an optimal business solution at this location.”
Dave McLaughlin, WeWork General Manager for the Atlantic, said in a statement that the company is “grateful to Armada Hoffler Properties for their ongoing partnership throughout this process.”
The cancellation of the project comes as WeWork has seen their company go through a variety of drastic changes to their business after incurring losses of nearly $2 billion in 2018, according to the New York Times.
Back in 2018, when WeWork was still touting itself as the largest private office tenant in Manhattan, the company announced it would be opening its first shared office space in Baltimore at the Wills Wharf building. At the time, the company said the space would have room for more than 1,100 members.
It was a small part of a larger effort to build the new Harbor Point neighborhood in downtown Baltimore, a 27-acre neighborhood that was once the heavy industrial side of Fells Point that has seen the addition of apartments and office buildings in recent years.
However, attempts for WeWork to launch an IPO were scrapped amid concerns about the company’s financial standing and corporate structure, ultimately leading to SoftBank bailing out WeWork to the tune of $5 billion.
Since the bailout, The New York Times has reported that Softbank has looked to narrow WeWork’s scope and focus its energy on major markets like in New York City and San Francisco.
Co-working spaces like WeWork could also pose problems in the coronavirus era. Employers and workers are rethinking office space to help minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as staggering shifts, increasing telework and closing or restricting common areas.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.