Baltimore housing officials will announce Wednesday a developer selected to revitalize the historic Upton Mansion in West Baltimore, a vacant landmark considered one of the neighborhood’s major anchors.
Most recently occupied by the Maryland Department of Education, the mansion will receive a $7 million investment from the unnamed development team, the city’s housing department said Monday in announcing the announcement. The group won the bidding to redevelop the historic site after the Department of Housing and Community Development called for submissions in April 2019, according to the housing department’s announcement.
The firm will rehabilitate the space into a “new home of a Baltimore-based historical institution,” the department said. That organization also was not identified.
Built in 1838, the Upton Mansion serves as an official Baltimore historic landmark in the Old West Baltimore National Register Historic District, according to a blog post authored by Baltimore Heritage. The building was constructed as the “country home” of Baltimore attorney David Stewart, who later served briefly as a U.S. senator. It later became the headquarters for Baltimore’s oldest radio station — WCAO, which was licensed in 1992 — and the Baltimore Institute of Musical Arts, an African-American musical conservatory.
The state education department vacated the building in 2006, and it has since deteriorated from years of neglect and vandalism.
In 2009, Maryland Magazine and Preservation Maryland deemed the Greek Revival structure among the most endangered buildings in the state.
The City of Baltimore currently owns the more than 10,000-square-foot structure, which is valued for tax purposes at about $340,900, property records show. It resides in the “West Impact Investment Area,” a designated corridor that the city has highlighted as a funding priority.