Built in 1838, the Upton Mansion serves as an official Baltimore historic landmark in the Old West Baltimore National Register Historic District, according to a blog post authored by Baltimore Heritage. The building was constructed as the “country home” of Baltimore attorney David Stewart, who later served briefly as a U.S. senator. It later became the headquarters for Baltimore’s oldest radio station — WCAO, which was licensed in 1992 — and the Baltimore Institute of Musical Arts, an African-American musical conservatory.