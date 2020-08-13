Construction starts on 2nd apartment building at Towson Row development

The developer of Towson Row, a $350 million mixed-used project anchored by Whole Foods Market, has started work on a five-story apartment building above the grocery store.
Greenberg Gibbons and Caves Valley Partners said Thursday they formed a joint-venture partnership with Gilbane Development Co. to develop The York, the Towson project’s second residential building. It is slated to open next August.
The York, with 231-units and spanning 280,000 square feet, will be marketed to Towson University students, recent graduates and young professionals. Fully-furnished apartments will have living rooms, full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, high-speed internet and flat-screen TVs. Residents will have access to a clubroom, fitness center, computer lounge, study rooms, game room and outdoor terrace.
Gilbane had worked with the developers on Altus, a student housing building that opened this month and is fully leased to Towson students. First-floor tenants will include a wine and spirits store, a nail salon and a BurgerFi restaurant, also opening this month.
The 1.2 million square foot Towson Row is under construction on five acres between York Road, Towsontown Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue.
Besides the housing, it will include stores, restaurants and offices. The project also includes the redevelopment of the former National Guard armory building into Towson University’s StarTUp, an incubator for startup businesses, and a 220-room hotel.