Grace Fellowship Church has purchased the Timonium building that it has been renting since 1995 for $14 million.

Officials from the church decided that buying the one-story, 68,000-square-foot building at 9505 Deerco Road to avoid the disruption of a complicated move and send a message that they intended to serve the community long-term.

The building includes a 1,100-seat auditorium for services, general meeting spaces, an area for children’s programming and a family support area. There is parking for 900 vehicles.

“Our roots are firmly planted in the Northern Baltimore County region and, looking toward our future, we concluded that it would be a nearly impossible task to replicate our current space elsewhere and we wanted to establish a permanent home for our congregation,” Lead Pastor Shea Strickland said in a statement.

About half of church congregants live within 15 minutes of the building, which was in good condition and met the church’s current and future needs, according to Hill Management Services Inc., the real estate development and management company involved in the sale. The church employs 44 people.

