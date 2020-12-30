Tax assessments to rise across Maryland in 2021 by average of 8.1%, continuing yearslong upswing

Higgs said each reassessment notice includes information about the homeowners’ and homestead tax credits, which he said saves Marylanders more than $260 million in taxes each year. Most counties and the city have caps limiting the increases from 2 percent to 10 percent annually for homeowners who fill out a one-time application for the Homestead Tax Credit, which has no income limit. The Homeowners’ Tax Credit limits property taxes based on income.