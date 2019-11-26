Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott demanded answers from the city’s housing commissioner after learning that a West Baltimore homeowner’s house was torn down with six days’ notice.
In a letter addressed to commissioner Michael Braverman, Scott said that while he understands Baltimore’s “severe issue with blight,” he was taken aback by the department’s handling of the woman’s property, which had undergone city-funded roof repairs more than a year earlier and had previously been flagged by one housing technician as “unlivable.”
Scott inquired for additional information regarding the condemnation process, the city’s protocol for dealing with emergency demolitions and details about the assistance officials are providing Frances Chase, the homeowner of the property on the 1900 block of Hollins St.
Scott also asked for the number of short-term demolitions that have included occupied homes in the past.
“In Baltimore, a city that has a severe housing stability problem, we must make every effort to help citizens stay in their homes,” Scott said in the letter.
Officials from the Department of Housing and Community Development were not immediately available to provide comment Monday night.