Royal Farms Arena will be part of a “global facility management and venue services company” in charge of more than 300 arenas and centers throughout the world.
The arena wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that it will join ASM Global, a newly formed company created by AEG Facilities LLC, a venue management company, and SMG, a portfolio company.
The post said the merger “spans five continents and 14 countries,” but it didn’t say how the move would affect the arena, which opened in 1961 at the Baltimore Civic Center and also has been known as Baltimore Arena and 1st Mariner Arena.
In a news release, ASM Global wrote that Bob Newman, the former president of AEG Facilities, has been named the president and CEO of the newly merged company.
“Bringing together the combined global expertise of each company with the best content and cutting-edge technologies, we will be able to realize the full potential of the world’s greatest spaces, places and events, create amazing experiences for guests, offer exciting new opportunities to employees and deliver the highest value for all stakeholders,” he wrote in a statement.
"Equally important, our deep bench of talent and shared resources will enable ASM to accelerate innovation and capitalize on the growing market opportunities,” Newman wrote.