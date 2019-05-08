Roland Park Place begins the $60 million second phase of its expansion

Roland Park Place broke ground May 30 on a $60 million expansion, adding 58 apartments in an eight-story tower, a salon and spa, a penthouse club room and four-level parking garage over the next two years.

This is the second phase of an expansion proposed in 2015 for the senior living community in North Baltimore. The first, $30 million phase is expected to be completed this year and adds an arts and education center, updated health clinic and main lobby, and new dining venues.

In all, Roland Park Place planned to expand to 309 units from 267. The growth comes in response to demand, specifically from Baby Boomers looking for their next move, officials said. About 70 percent of the new units already have been sold.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn