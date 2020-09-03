Roland Park mansion owned by former Ravens cheerleader Molly Shattuck listed for $4.9 million

Shattuck, a prominent figure in Baltimore’s social scene who made history as the oldest cheerleader to work in the NFL when she began at age 38, pleaded guilty in 2015 to one count of rape for an incident involving a 15-year-old boy in a Delaware beach town. She completed her sentence of 48 weekends in a community corrections center in 2017. Her ex-husband, Mayo A. Shattuck III, serves as an executive of the Exelon Corporation, co-chair of the Johns Hopkins University Capital Campaign and vice chairman of the board of Johns Hopkins Medicine.