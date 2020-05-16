Ripley’s Believe It or Not odditorium closes at Inner Harbor

The “odditorium” operated by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor has closed, according to a note on the company’s website.
The site, with the big green sea serpent named Chessie wrapped around the entrance on the Light Street pavilion of Harborplace, appears to be a victim of the coronvirus pandemic that has shuttered retail shops across the country. Baltimore remains under a stay-at-home order with most retail and entertainment outlets closed.
The opening of the two-story museum with 500 oddities was announced in 2012 along with a slew of other tenants at Harborplace by then-owner General Growth Properties. It did not ultimately improve the financial position of the retail center, which was sold the same year to Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. for $100 million but is now in receivership.
Orlando, Fla.-based Ripley’s, lists attractions in about other cities around the United States, including Ocean City, many of which were closed temporarily by the pandemic, according to a statement on the company website. None of the others appear to be closing permanently, however.
“After many years at the Inner Harbor, we are sad to announce we are closing our Ripley’s in Baltimore,” said the statement. “We want to thank our team members, community and guests who have made our stay here memorable.”