Renaissance Row apartment building to provide ‘affordable’ units in Baltimore’s Park Heights

In what could be the Park Heights revitalization project’s first major development to launch, an “affordable” apartment building designated for low-income renters will break ground Tuesday before a slate of community members and city officials.
Dubbed “Renaissance Row,” the 84-unit building, situated on 4301 Park Heights Ave., will have eight units reserved for people earning up to 30% of the area median income, while 76 units will go to residents earning up to 60% of the median income. In 2017, a Baltimore City Health Department neighborhood survey estimated the median household income at $26,015.
The apartment building will add to a number of new housing options planned for the area, for which a $100 million redevelopment effort is planned aimed at bringing more families back to the neighborhood. Park Heights, once a bustling “streetcar suburb,” has seen population declines for years and has been prioritized as a funding focus area for Baltimore’s housing department.
Last week, Baltimore’s finance board approved the $675,000 sale of dozens of city-owned properties in the Park Heights neighborhood to NHP Foundation, the redevelopment effort’s lead developer. The first phase of the development will reuse about 80 houses and vacant lots on Park Heights Avenue, Woodland Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Homer Avenue.
Renaissance Row, located about half a mile away from much of the first phase of the redevelopment project, features 42 one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom units, developer Pennrose LLC said in a news release. It will include on-site amenities, management offices and office space that will serve as the new headquarters for Park Heights Renaissance, a nonprofit, community development corporation that serves as the liaison between residents and city officials and developers.
Pennrose did not say what types of amenities the building would feature.
The development team said it recently closed on financing for Renaissance Row, which will be built on a site with blighted housing at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Rosewood Avenue.
A number of speakers were expected at Tuesday’s groundbreaking event, including outgoing Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young; City Council President Brandon Scott; two executive members of the Park Heights Renaissance group, Yolanda Jiggetts and Tiffany Royster; Pennrose regional vice president Ivy Dench-Carter; Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton, who represents the area; and Antonio L. Hayes, a Maryland State senator. Janet Abrahams, executive director of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and Interim Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy also were scheduled to give remarks.