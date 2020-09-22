Renaissance Row apartment building to provide ‘affordable’ units in Baltimore’s Park Heights

Renaissance Row, located about half a mile away from much of the first phase of the redevelopment project, features 42 one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom units, developer Pennrose LLC said in a news release. It will include on-site amenities, management offices and office space that will serve as the new headquarters for Park Heights Renaissance, a nonprofit, community development corporation that serves as the liaison between residents and city officials and developers.