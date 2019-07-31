Proposed Fells Point height overlay legislation elicits concern from developers, advocates

A proposed Baltimore City Council bill that would establish an overlay district in Fells Point restricting building height beyond a specified threshold and regulating all new construction has sparked backlash from fair housing advocates, investors and developers who contend that the legislation would unnecessarily deter development, diversity and growth.
The bill reflects the will of a number of Fells Point community associations that seek to maintain the historic neighborhood’s size, scale and aesthetic. Sponsored by Councilman Zeke Cohen, the overlay district legislation would cap building height at 40 feet, except for properties located around the Broadway Corridor, which could not exceed 50 feet.
In a previous interview with The Baltimore Sun, Cohen said the ordinance would protect the unique, over 250-year-old community from evolving into a neighborhood like Harbor East, which has experienced dramatic commercial and residential growth over the past several decades. He said while constituents oppose adding “huge, hulking apartment buildings” into the area, they do not disapprove of promoting density there, so long as the additions remain commensurate with the existing nature of the area.
Cohen didn’t return messages seeking comment regarding opposition to the proposed legislation.
But some, like Barbara Samuels, managing attorney of the ACLU of Maryland’s Housing program, said the legislation could preclude developers from building low-cost housing options in Fells Point, perpetuating the notion of “two Baltimores,” a phrase many use to distinguish the city’s haves from the have-nots.
“When we curtail the ability to do more diverse kinds of building in this large part of the city, that’s a citywide concern,” Samuels, a Fells Point resident, said. “It preserves racial and economic segregation.”
Samuels said Fells Point, though currently a relatively affluent neighborhood, historically housed a racially and economically diverse array of residents, including a sizable free African American population in the 19th century. Many community members worked in jobs related to the port. She said the area in the past possessed not just homogeneous row homes, but a mix of industrial buildings, multifamily complexes, and even a scrap yard on the 2000 block of Aliceanna St., where many recently opposed the construction of an apartment building.
She also said the proposed overlay district encompasses more than just the historic parts of Fells Point.
“It’s preserving a history that never existed.”
“The tool they’re using is a blunt instrument rather than a more granular approach,” she said, adding that she submitted testimony in opposition to the bill to the City Council and the city’s planning department. “It’s preserving a history that never existed.”
Supporters of the overlay legislation said they advocated for formalized legal action to avoid waging the same fights against all new development proposals. In a flyer, the neighborhood associations asked for the community to “fight the height” by attending community meetings, testifying at hearings and sending written testimony in support of the bill.
Authored by an unknown source, the flyer warns that current zoning code “would allow for radically out-of-scale development in our charming historic neighborhood; add more cars and traffic in an already overly congested area; eliminate views and sight lines; and overburden our aging infrastructure.”
Scott Goldman, president of the Fells Prospect Community Association, which supports the overlay legislation, said the bill will ensure that all new development in the area remains “thoughtful” and retains the existing character.
“It ends up being a proxy for all these other things, like more people, more cars," he said. “Every development is very contentious and having a certain limit on height answers a lot of the questions.”
But Samuels said the neighborhood, considered a major attraction and bright spot within the city, should welcome, rather than prohibit, more people.
“If it’s low density, that’s only affordable to affluent people,” she said. “Pretty much every ‘NIMBY’ battle that I have witnessed or read about has always trotted out the ‘preserving neighborhood character’ line.”
In a letter to Cohen and the Baltimore City Planning Department, William Rueter, a former Baltimore County resident, similarly argued that the building height restrictions would hinder Fells Point from attracting diverse and sustainable development that could move all of Baltimore in the direction of progress. Instead, he suggested, the “shortsighted” overlay district would hold back the neighborhood’s future value and potential.
“There’d be less opportunity for experimentation for residences and business and creating density if you limit heights,” he said. “It’s in the interest of the city that we embrace ways to invigorate the economy.”
Rueter, who manages a real estate investment partnership founded in Fells Point, also said in the letter that existing regulations set forth by the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation already curb wanton development in Fells Point, effectively restricting building height in much of the area 60 feet.
He said while a 10- or 20-foot foot difference might not sound like much, it could hamper an investor’s interest in a given space.
“I know people will decline based on it not having enough future value, or if it will make a project harder to do,” he said.
Echoing this sentiment, Doug Schmidt, founder of Baltimore’s WorkShop Development group, said eliminating a potential 10 or 20 feet from a development reduces critical revenue potential while the fixed costs of construction remain about the same. Therefore, he said, rents would have to be higher to make up the difference.
“There’s a fair debate to be had about these historic areas, but I don’t think this is the way you grow a city,” Schmidt, a Fells Point resident, said. “I question anti-growth sentiments, and I wonder if they’re in the best interest of the city."
Schmidt previously worked on the development plan at 2030 Aliceanna St. in 2015, one of a number of properties proposed in Fells Point that sparked backlash from community members. WorkShop Development optioned a five-story apartment building with nearly 90 units, which would have risen to about 52 feet.
At least 10 community associations backed the overlay proposal, which advocated for consideration of block continuity by limiting size, shape variance, and differences in building heights, among other points of contention.
The overlay legislation, introduced in April, was scheduled for a public hearing Aug. 7 before the Land Use and Transportation Committee.