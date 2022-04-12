Baltimore family wins small but rare victory in fight to protect Poppleton home from demolition

The Eaddy family won a rare — though small — victory in their decadeslong fight to protect their West Baltimore home from demolition.

The city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation voted Tuesday on having its staff look into adding the Eaddys’ home in Poppleton to a proposed historic district.

Tuesday was the first in-person meeting of the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but just the latest battle in a long-simmering struggle between New York developer La Cite and current and former residents of the Poppleton neighborhood.

CHAP staff said the commission received 168 letters and emails in support of including the home of Curtis and Sonia Eaddy in a proposed historic district in Poppleton. Multiple community leaders, including the Eaddys, spoke at the meeting in favor of including the home.

Eric Holcomb, executive director of CHAP, initially said the commission’s hands were tied because the city already has a contract with La Cite, which has plans to demolish the Eaddy’s home at 319 North Carrollton Ave.

But advocates pointed out that giving he building historical designation wouldn’t necessarily preclude its demolition. They said the move would simply add a layer of protection, requiring a review if and when the second phase of the long-planned development actually happens.

(Kenneth K. Lam)

After multiple delays, La Cite recently finished the first phase of its Center/West Development, a mixed-use development with 262 rental units in five- and six-story buildings. La Cite plans to ultimately spend about $800 million to redevelop 33 acres, completely transforming Poppleton. The neighborhood, which is just west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, has long suffered from blight, and city leaders targeted it for redevelopment more than two decades ago.

The second phase of the development would displace the Eaddys, whose family has lived for decades in a three-story rowhome at the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and Sarah Ann Street. The home dates back to at least 1900 and is on the same block as the Sarah Ann Street alley homes, a group of narrow, brightly painted residences occupied by Black families as far back as the 1870s. CHAP staff said the block is a rare example of early Black homeownership in Baltimore and of alley homes, a distinct style of rowhomes in the East Coast.

CHAP met Tuesday to decide whether the homes on Sarah Ann Street ought to receive a historical designation, but the Eaddys’ home was not included in the latest proposed map for the historic area.

While state property records say the home at 319 North Carrollton was built in 1900, Nicole King, a professor and an advocate for the preservation of the area, said the Eaddy home actually dates back to 1871, when it was owned by a former Confederate soldier.

Sonia Eaddy first received notice that her home was slated for demolition in 2000. She has fought her displacement ever since. Eaddy was collecting signatures for a “Save the Block” petition in 2005 after La Cite won a bid from the city to develop the project.

At that time, Eaddy’s home was one of more than 500 properties to be razed for the Center/West development, more than half of which were already city-owned or in the process of being acquired. About 114 properties were occupied, 34 of them by owners. While many others have left, Eaddy has remained.

Activists have drawn parallels between the Center/West Development and the Franklin-Mulberry Expressway, which runs along the north side of Poppleton. The expressway, known as “The Highway to Nowhere,” is a 1.39-mile-long stretch of road that was originally intended as an extension of Interstate 70 to downtown Baltimore.

The project was halted in the 1970s, but not before destroying Black neighborhoods and displacing hundreds of families.

The Center/West project is a private development, but it has had to work with the city to acquire and demolish properties. The project has also benefited from a tax increment financing bond, or TIF bond, which diverts property taxes from city coffers to instead pay down the debt on some infrastructure improvements. In 2017, the city issued $12 million of bonds to support the project.

In July, Mayor Brandon Scott said via Twitter that he was “aware of the situation in Poppleton,” while noting the development stems from agreements that far predate him.

“My administration is committed to reaching an equitable solution that prioritizes community voices, and will present recommendations promptly,” Scott said.

In March, the city held a contentious public meeting about the development. Roughly 100 community members attended. Scott did not attend the meeting, but his director of neighborhoods, Scott Davis, did. Davis stressed the importance of resetting the relationship with Poppleton and rebuilding trust. He said the city wanted to achieve a consensus with Poppleton, but made no commitment to one of the biggest concerns that night: Saving the Eaddy’s home.

This article will be updated.