Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank’s historic Georgetown home is listed back on the market for $24.5 million after previously being listed for sale in 2018.
The Planks purchased the home at 1405 34th St. Northwest for about $7.85 million in 2013 and invested in a significant renovation of the 200-year-old, federal-style property. The estate was renovated with modern amenities by designer Patrick Sutton of Baltimore and Pyramid Builders of Annapolis.
The home features eight bedrooms, eight full baths and four half-baths across over 12,000 square feet.
When the couple listed the home in February 2018 at $29.5 million, it was the most expensive listing in Washington, D.C.
Listing agent Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Plank had been building a mansion outside Baltimore in the Greenspring Valley, but halted construction on it last year.
Baltimore Sun editor Chris Dinsmore contributed to this article.