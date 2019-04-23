Baltimore offers old city schools, historic mansion for new uses

Baltimore City is looking for developers to come up with new uses for three buildings once used as schools, plus a historic mansion.

The Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development has issued requests for proposals for the buildings, in the Upton, Coldspring and Waverly neighborhoods.

“Baltimore is a city of incomparable assets and opportunity,” said Ex Officio Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, in a statement. “A quick look at these opportunities alone gives you a taste of the attractive economic activity that awaits investors here. The time has come for revitalization of these sites and we are gearing up for more development opportunities throughout the city.”

The sites are:

<<4701 Yellowwood Ave. in Coldspring, which is a property known as the Mercantile Building that was used previously by the Waldorf High School. The 14,924-square-foot building is set on nearly four aces of green space, and includes a pool, tennis courts and parking.

<<1315 Division Street in Upton, which was the Henry Highland Garnet School, PS 103, and is in the Old West Baltimore National Register Historic District and is a Baltimore City Landmark, as many prominent African Americans attended the school, including U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall.

The old school building caught fire in April 2016. It has 14,000 square feet of developable space on a lot of more than 30,000 square feet.

<<811 W. Lanvale Street in Upton, which is the Upton Mansion. It’s considered a historic treasure and is registered as a local landmark within the Old West Baltimore National Register Historic District. It has 10,000 square feet of developable space on lot size of more than 35,000 square feet.

The mansion was the home of attorney David Stewart, who served a little more than month as a U.S> senator in 1849 and 1850, and later became the headquarters for Baltimore’s oldest radio station and the Baltimore Institute of Musical Arts, an African-American musical conservatory.

<<707 E. 34th Street in Waverly, which was an old school replaced by the new Waverly Elementary-Middle School that opened in 2014. It has 40,000 Square feet of developable space on almost one acre of land.

The city agency will consider factors such as development diversity, existing financing and development resources. Developers are also expected to meet goals of the neighborhoods and consider historic preservation. Proposals are due June 20.

“Reinvestment in these long vacant sites will be a dramatic step forward for our neighborhoods and our city,” said Michael Braverman, agency commissioner. “We’re excited about the momentum we’re seeing.”

