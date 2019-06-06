Retail center north of Baltimore, Nottingham Commons, sells to Frankel Properties

Frankel Properties, a family-run real estate investment firm, has bought Nottingham Commons, a 131,270-square-foot retail center in the northern Baltimore suburbs anchored by MOM’s Organic Market, T.J. Maxx, DSW, Petco and Five Below.

Frankel said it now owns about 800,000 square feet of real estate in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties that it has developed or purchased.

The sale price was not disclosed for Nottingham Commons, a nearly three-year-old center in a popular section of Baltimore County close to White Marsh at the intersection of Campbell Boulevard and Franklin Square Drive just outside the Baltimore beltway.

The seller was Weingarten Realty Investors, which bought the property for $19.5 million in 2014, according to state land records.

