Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood used to house a college. Now it offers opportunity, diversity.

Named for the Goucher college campus that occupied a sizeable chunk of the current neighborhood until relocating to Towson in the early 1950s, the neighborhood boasts, large rowhomes, wide streets, and a number of businesses that operate out of former school buildings. Dorr’s bar is located in the former residence of the Goucher College president. The neighborhood is also home to: WYPR, the public radio station serving the greater Baltimore region; The Pride Center of Maryland, formerly the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland; and Safe Haven, a non-profit that provides opportunities and survival skills for the transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer (TLGBQ) community. The neighborhood has become the launching spot for the annual Gay Pride parade, which has made it the city’s latest “Gayborhood” following Mount Vernon.