Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood used to house a college. Now it offers opportunity, diversity.

Editor’s note: The Old Goucher profile is one article in The Sun’s City of Neighborhoods series, spotlighting Baltimore communities. Other neighborhoods in the series: Mount Clare, Highlandtown, Mount Winans, Stonewood-Pentwood-Winston, Dickeyville, Ashburton and Stone Hill.
Kelly Cross remembers when he and his husband, Mateusz Rozanski, first moved 11 years ago to Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood — nestled in between Mount Vernon and Charles Village — it was an area filled with concrete but also full of potential.
Those initial years were rough, according to Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association. The first year there, Rozanski witnessed a murder in 2012 from the back window of their home. To his knowledge the shooting death went unsolved. But that did not deter the couple.
“Our battery was full,” Cross said.
The neighborhood’s homes and architecture were the closest thing they could find to Europe, where they both lived before relocating to Washington, D.C. and then Baltimore.
Cross, who works as a consultant for development projects, has gone after businesses selling them on charm and potential of Old Goucher.
“We’ve got space and we have room. If you were a businessperson — especially one of color, we are going to try and make space for you.,” Cross, who is Black, said.
The approach has worked, according to several business owners.
Brendan Dorr, co-owner of Dutch Courage, a gin bar that opened in December 2019, loves the variety the neighborhood offers. He touts Cross’ efforts as a major reason he set up shop in the neighborhood.
“He has really worked hard to champion the greatness of the neighborhood. There is so much opportunity here,” Dorr said.
Lane Harlan, restauranteur of two bar concepts in the neighborhood, touts the diverse mix of Old Goucher, adding that the “harmony and respect amongst residents, students [from Johns Hopkins], and small businesses” are its biggest draws.
Catina Smith and Kiah Gibian plan to open Our Time Kitchen, a rentable commercial kitchen, pop up retail space and to-go window in March. The business is aimed at women of color, the LGBTQ community and immigrants and will also offer a food truck for rent, an herb garden and a free community refrigerator for the neighborhood to use.
History
Named for the Goucher college campus that occupied a sizeable chunk of the current neighborhood until relocating to Towson in the early 1950s, the neighborhood boasts, large rowhomes, wide streets, and a number of businesses that operate out of former school buildings. Dorr’s bar is located in the former residence of the Goucher College president. The neighborhood is also home to: WYPR, the public radio station serving the greater Baltimore region; The Pride Center of Maryland, formerly the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland; and Safe Haven, a non-profit that provides opportunities and survival skills for the transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer (TLGBQ) community. The neighborhood has become the launching spot for the annual Gay Pride parade, which has made it the city’s latest “Gayborhood” following Mount Vernon.
Physical space
The square-shaped neighborhood is essentially the center of the city. In addition to the former red and white stone buildings that are remnants from Goucher College, most of the streets are now lined with trees as opposed to the concrete that met Cross and Rozanski.
In fact, since the couple moved to the neighborhood, more than 200 tons of cement has been removed from the neighborhood and more than 700 trees have been planted in an effort they are doing for free led by Rozanski, who heads Rozanski Landscaping + Gardening.
Things to do
A diversity of restaurants and bars are one of the neighborhood’s biggest strengths.
The Baltimore Eagle, one of the city’s largest LGBTQ bars, is considered an anchor for the neighborhood. A series of Korean restaurants highlighted by the fried chicken and Korean hot pots at Kong Pocha, is also a draw. iBar is known citywide for having the best authentic Buffalo wings in town. Sophomore Coffee is raved about. Harlan owns Fadensonnen, a natural wine bar, which has been open for three years, and Angels Ate Lemons Wine Shop, which has been open for two years. And in the northern part of the neighborhood are a string of Jamaican restaurants highlighted by St Mary’s Restaurant & Bar and Hibiscus Restaurant. Terra Cafe, which also is a gathering place to showcase artists and musicians, offers tastes from the African diaspora.
The neighborhood also is home to: Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, formerly known as First Methodist Episcopal Church; Workforce Reception Center for the Mayor’s Office for Employment Development; Calvert Street Park; and the global headquarters for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first Black fraternity; and Maryland Geological Survey, which is a part of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Demographics
The neighborhood — like most of the city — has lost population. Old Goucher’s approximately 670 residents in 2020 were about 35% fewer than in 2010. Baltimore City decreased 6%. In 2020 a little more than half of residents were African American, the neighborhood’s largest racial or ethnic group. Whites represented about a quarter of the population and Asians about 7%. Including residents of any race, about 9% of people in the neighborhood were Hispanic. The overwhelming majority (93%) of Old Goucher residents rent compared to 53% of Baltimore City. And 46% of the neighborhood has lived there since 2015 as opposed to 28% of Baltimore residents.
Transit and walkability
I-83 is a few blocks to the north and south of the neighborhood. Major bus routes, which head north and south, run parallel to the neighborhood. Old Goucher’s proximity to public transportation sold Smith on the neighborhood. Walkability — the neighborhood has a walk score of 96, according to Live Baltimore, a non profit that works to grow the city’s economy by attracting residents, retaining residents — was also a plus for Harlan, who opened her first businesses, Clavel and W.C. Harlan a better part of a decade ago: “I looked to open more businesses close by so that I could walk between them daily without having to get into a car.”
Issues
Although the neighborhood did not have a reported homicide in 2020, it has historically been plagued by drugs and prostitution. Cross notes there are six methadone clinics.
Robert Stokes, Sr. (City Councilman representing District 12) said that legally the community cannot stop those types of clinics from coming into the neighborhood.
“You can’t discriminate against those clinics,” he said, adding that he is concerned that the area attracts a disproportionate number of clinics compared to other parts of the city.
“I don’t know of any in Roland Park. The poor black neighborhoods don’t want it, but they keep adding on,” he said. “We’re not against it, it’s a saturation problem.”
But many in the neighborhood take a proactive approach.
Smith and her business partner have taken Narcan classes so they can save the lives of anyone in the neighborhood who overdoses.
“We want to treat people with decency and tap into the clinics in the neighborhood to create job opportunities,” Smith said.
Leadership
Robert Stokes, Sr. (City Councilman representing District 12); Maggie McIntosh, (Maryland State Senator), Democrat, District 43, Baltimore City; Mary L. Washington, (Maryland State Senator) Democrat, District 43, Baltimore City.