Baltimore among cities named in nationwide housing discrimination complaint against brokerage Redfin

The complaint names Baltimore as one of 10 cities where Redfin is more likely to offer service in “Extremely White” ZIP codes — where 70% or more of the residents were white — and less likely to list homes in “Extremely Non-White” ZIP codes — where 70% or more of the residents were not white. The other cities named are Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Louisville, Milwaukee and Memphis, as well as Kansas City, Missouri, Newark, New Jersey, and Long Island, New York.