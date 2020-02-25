The NAACP’s headquarters has relocated from Northwest Baltimore to the Wells Fargo Tower downtown in a move that the activist organization described as part of its “strategic reset.”
In a Monday announcement, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization said the shift reflects a national expansion effort that would strengthen its ability to effect change in communities. A similar office “expansion” also occurred in Washington, according to the announcement.
The NAACP’s settling in Baltimore’s central business district comes amid the organization’s quest to revamp its brand into one that keeps pace with a fast-paced news cycle and protest climate. It also follows a cascade of other businesses and public companies that have left the city’s core for out-of-state spaces or suburban offices.
In a statement, Leon W. Russell, the chair of the NAACP Board of Directors, said the move supports the organization’s advocacy and policy priorities.
"We are embarking on a relentless pursuit to position the Association to be more agile and responsive in the face of the serious challenges confronting communities of color,” he said.
Over 30 employees moved into temporary space in the building in late 2019. Its previous headquarters on Mount Hope Drive near Lochearn is slated to be included in a sustainable redesign competition, according to a statement from the organization.
The about 380,000-square-foot Wells Fargo Tower is about 70% leased and includes nearly 114,000 vacant square feet, according to the real estate research firm CoStar Group. The property is managed by commercial realtor Cushman & Wakefield and owned by Hertz Investment Group. The firm first acquired the building in 2018 for $15 million, property records show.
David Downey, managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, said the NAACP will take up the approximately 20,000 square feet of the building’s 12th floor. He said the organization’s relocation positions them among other area businesses, public transportation and the constituents it represents.
“[Hertz] invested a lot over the last 12 months in tenant amenities and lobby improvements, and the NAACP folks saw that and commented that it’s one of the reasons it became the final choice," he said.
Top officials from the NAACP said the new downtown headquarters coincides with the influx of new staffers, roles and technologies.
“This move positions the NAACP to more effectively mobilize resources to support our units for decades to come,” said Derrick Johnson, the NAACP’s president and CEO, in a statement. It affirms the NAACP’s resilience and needed role at a time when the fight for justice is more urgent than ever.”