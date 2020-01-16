Delays in a $1.25 million renovation mean public skating at Baltimore’s Mt. Pleasant Ice Arena will be closed through at least March.
Originally scheduled to be completed by December, the renovation of the North Baltimore arena ran into “unforeseen” issues with the building’s mechanical, structural, plumbing, electrical and service lines, according to Adam Boarman, the chief of capital development for the Baltimore Department of Recreation & Parks.
“Once you open up the interior of an old building, it results in additional design work and delays for ordering extra materials and getting the work complete,” Boarman said.
He added that heavy precipitation during the early phases of construction, beginning in August, hampered the progress of the work.
Baltimore’s Board of Estimates, the city’s spending panel, approved giving the contractor until March to complete the work on Wednesday.
The ice arena, a popular destination for both families and winter sports leagues, is getting upgrades to its four locker rooms, restrooms, concession station, lobby and front entrance.
Erected in the 1980s, the space hosts the Baltimore Figure Skating Club and the Baltimore Youth Hockey Club. World Champion competitive figure skater Kimmie Meissner, a Towson native who attended Fallston High School in Harford County, trained in the arena and occasionally returns to practice. The arena also holds birthday parties, skating lessons and special public events.
Boarman said the leagues and long-term permit holders continue to use the arena and its ice amid the ongoing construction.
A representative from the Baltimore Figure Skating Club said in an email that the staff has been accommodating during the construction and the group looks forward to the arena’s revitalization.
Though perhaps not ideal for other ice skaters, Boardman said, the arena’s renovation was essential due to its status one of the city’s major revenue-generating facilities.
“This is not at all out of the norm for construction projects,” he said. “We’ve just had to be creative in how we’ve continued to use the space.”