Long-awaited plans for West Baltimore’s Madison Park North complex revealed

Baltimore developer P. David Bramble unveiled long-anticipated plans for the former site of the Madison Park North Apartments on North Avenue to city officials that include townhouses, apartments, green space, shops and a grocery store.
The project would reactivate a barren stretch of about eight acres in Reservoir Hill at a major gateway to West Baltimore.
Bramble, a co-founder and managing partner at the MCB Real Estate development firm, said the proposal seeks to promote homeownership and density at the former site of a long-troubled apartment complex.
Razed four years ago, the Madison Park North Apartments were notoriously dubbed “Murder Mall.”
Located off just off Interstate 83, the new Madison Park North would complement a broader vision for the area that already includes Druid Hill Park, an elementary school, the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric and the Maryland Institute College of Art campus. Bramble has described the venture as a critical city project that requires extensive coordination with the city and various community partners.
“It’s been a very long time coming,” Bramble said during a meeting Thursday of the Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Panel.
MCB has a portfolio of shopping centers and some residential buildings. It previously explored other visions for the site, including erecting a “technology incubator” there. But the plans have been met with bureaucratic barriers, policy hurdles and other obstructions, including negotiations with Amtrak, which owns an underground right-of-way at the site.
With the exception of the proposed townhouses, other buildings at the site would serve mixed uses. The apartment buildings — with over 400 units combined — would feature retail space as well as parking.
Brittany Sink, a landscape architect with Morris & Ritchie Associates, said the team focused on creating a space suitable for pedestrians, bikers and urban dwellers. She emphasized the development’s location within close range of several public transit options.
“These are storefronts and shop windows that North Avenue needs,” Sink said.
But the panelists at Thursday’s meeting said the team’s first iteration of the designs fell short, and encouraged them to work to incorporate the site into the surrounding communities. Panelist Osborne Anthony suggested adding more green space and rethinking the townhomes, which appeared “cramped” in Thursday’s renderings.
“It comes down to the execution, and I think the execution has a long way to go,” added UDAAP chair Pavlina Ilieva, urging the team to reconfigure the space as one might a Rubik’s Cube. “None of the new buildings honor the urbanity of the neighborhood. It’s important to strengthen North Avenue to strengthen your project.”
The site sits in a federal opportunity zone, which qualifies it for certain tax credits and subsidies.
No one on the development team mentioned where the apartments and townhouses would rank on the affordability pricing scale.
Bramble was not immediately available to comment Thursday.