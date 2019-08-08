Office building planned among rowhouses, industry in Locust Point moving ahead

An office building planned for a formerly industrial site in Locust Point could move ahead as soon as early next year now that neighbors and Baltimore City reviewers have had a say in the project.
The building on Key Highway in South Baltimore is across from the Domino Sugar plant but nestled at the end of a block of rowhouses, whose owners have objected to a nine-story tower shading their homes.
Goodier Properties, the developers of this project, presented a new plan Thursday for the building, incorporating a formal list of changes from the community, to the city’s Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Panel, which approves designs.
For example, the parking garage is just two stories — no taller than the house next door — and the office tower has several setbacks so neighbors with roof decks won’t have their views of the Baltimore harbor and the glowing Domino sign entirely obstructed.
Locust Point has seen significant development in recent years of apartments, shops and, to a lesser degree, offices, prompting concerns from neighbors worried about traffic and scale in a neighborhood made up largely of two-story rowhouses.
Goodier purchased the three industrial properties that form the L-shaped site between Woodall and Stevenson streets for $2.7 million in 2017. It initially proposed a mixed-use building with retail, offices and apartments but switched to just an office project after talks with neighbors.
Dan Goodier, a company principal, said he was talking to potential office tenants and hoped to sign some soon. They are likely to be smaller users than those at the nearby McHenry Row office, apartment and retail project, which is anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store.
The Goodier building also will have retail space on the ground floor but is more likely to sign service-oriented users such as real estate agents for those spaces.