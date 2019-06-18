Controversial Key Highway office building to move ahead, opening in 2021

An office building planned on Key Highway across from the Domino Sugar plant and its iconic glowing sign is moving ahead after negotiating changes with neighbors.

The project had drawn opposition from the Locust Point community in South Baltimore, where development has boomed in recent years. But the owners of the traditional two-story rowhouses had drawn the line at a building that will be more than four times the height of neighboring homes.

Developers at Goodier Properties spent $2.7 million in 2017 on the three formerly industrial properties that make up the site. With his own offices on Key Highway nearby, Dan Goodier, the firm’s principal, pledged to keep working with neighbors in the Locust Point Civic Association.

“We are glad we were able to work together with the LPCA and other stakeholders in the community to come to terms on a project scale that works for everyone,” said Goodier of the project known as 1401 Woodall Street. “We appreciate everyone’s hard work thus far, and are looking forward to bringing a great new project to Locust Point.”

The developer agreed to eliminate proposed apartments from the project and pushed more of the building onto the part of the property facing Key Highway and less on the residential Woodall and Stevenson streets.

Talks have been in the works for more than a year for the development, which won a crucial rezoning in September that allowed specific height and density.

The details are included in a memorandum of understating between the developer, the civic association and Domino Sugar, said City Councilman Eric T. Costello, who facilitated the agreement.

“The community was able to negotiate a number of concessions intended to mitigate the impact of this project to residents of Woodall Street and Stevenson Street as well as Domino Sugar’s operations,” Costello said. “Considering the fact that all three parties are supporting the proposed project, I am supportive as well.”

The project prompted outcry from neighbors who feared the impact, and even the shadows, from such a large project so close to their houses. The streets are a block from the McHenry Row development that has brought several retail, residential and office buildings. Locust Point, adjacent to the Federal Hill and Riverside neighborhoods, also has gotten several other mostly residential developments.

Goodier said he believes a 60,000-square-foot office building will do well after its planned opening in summer 2021.

“We think a boutique office building will perform very well on this side of the harbor,” Goodier said. “There are not too many places in Baltimore that smaller tenants can have a private elevator entrance into their space, have panoramic views of the skyline and Domino Sugar, on-site parking, and still be on I-95 in a minute or two.”

