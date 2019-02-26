Want to own a piece of Baltimore history? The grand Hawley-Hutzler mansion could be yours for $885,000

The lavish, Victorian-style mansion once called home by Baltimore’s Hutzler family — of the local Hutzler’s department store fame — is up for grabs for $885,000.

With stained glass windows, a brick-enclosed courtyard and over 8,000 square feet of living space, the Hawley-Hutzler mansion on Eutaw Street in Bolton Hill was built by Martin Hawley, a Baltimore lumber magnate, in 1887, shortly before his death.

A trustees’ sale advertisement placed in The Baltimore Sun in 1897 after Hawley’s widow Mary passed away described the “spacious and handsome mansion,” costing over $80,000 to build, as “undoubtedly one of the most valuable and artistic residences in the city of Baltimore.”

Constructed in French style by architect Thomas Kennedy and built by B.F. Bennett, the interior of the Maine pink-granite behemoth once contained a reception room on its first floor, along with a music studio, dining and breakfast rooms and a kitchen. This, along with the numerous bed chambers, laundry and drying room, fireplaces, mantles, inlaid floors, massive basement and “abundant hall space” added to its allure. And don’t forget the no-longer-functional residential elevator.

Each room in the Hawley-Hutzler mansion contains a different kind of wood, a testament to Hawley’s fortune in the lumber business. David Hutzler reportedly bought the residence for his family sometime in the late 1890s and they lived there for decades, splitting time between the city home and a summer home in Pikesville, which they referred to as Pomona.

Hutzlter’s was founded in 1858 by Abram Hutzler as a dry goods store on Howard Street and he later was joined by his brothers Charles and David. It evolved into a 10-store chain in Maryland, one of the city’s four homegrown department stores. Family-owned throughout its history, the company liquidated in 1990.

Jessica Dailey, the Cummings & Co. realtor handling the listing, said the price reflects the amount of work that needs to be done, as few updates have been made since the 1970s. The property is being sold “as is.” She added that while the house has no structural damage, window restoration, plaster work and floor renovation would be worthwhile for the next owner to address.

“It still retains all the original detail from the old home, so there’s always something to do,” she said, adding that the property is now divided into four living units — including an owner’s suite — two of which are currently occupied. “Someone could pay most of the mortgage of this house just by renting it out.”

The listing says it could generate $85,000 a year fully rented.

Now furnished with over 13 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and bordering the public Arnold Sumpter Park, the mansion has not been on the market since 1977, according to the Cummings & Co. listing. The mansion has been on the market since January, she said.

Dailey called buying the property a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was one of the grandest houses there is on Eutaw,” Dailey said. “Someone who wants to restore a home will buy it.”