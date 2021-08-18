Hot property: Former Maryland governor’s rural estate on the market for $8.5 million

The main house, complete with Roman-style columns in the living room and 12-inch-thick brick walls throughout, is home to 12 fireplaces, 24 rooms and five and a half baths. A widow’s walk also sits atop the roof of the main house, overlooking the property’s expansive acreage. The main house is connected via wraparound porch to Oakdale Hall, which was built in 2005. The building includes a great hall, solarium and spa, as well as multiple bedrooms and bathrooms overlooking an outdoor pool. The property has also been approved to function as a winery.