Development teams show city review board plans for apartment buildings in Hampden and Highlandtown

Two development teams gave the city a first look at their proposed apartment projects Thursday, a market-rate infill building in Highlandtown and an affordable housing project in the Hampden area.

The Highlandtown project is a five-story, 140-unit apartment building between Bank and Eastern avenues that will fill in unused property with a modern, industrial style project that developers say links to the neighborhood’s past.

Officials representing CLD Partners and WorkShop Development, both Baltimore-based developers, presented the project to the city’s Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Panel, which is a first stop for developers in gaining city approvals for new construction.

The building will replace an old Epstein’s department store, one of a family-owned chain that closed in 1991. The new apartments at 3825 Bank St. will include both studio and one-bedroom units and larger co-living style units with up to four bedrooms. The project also will include some retail shops and parking.

CLD is also developing an apartment building in Woodberry that will incorporate two historic homes after demands from the neighborhood to save them. WorkShop has developed several projects in the city, including the Bagby building in Harbor East and the Shops at Canton Crossing, and has others in the works.

In a separate project, Osprey Property Co. presented a project with 47 affordable housing units with parking on an empty industrial plot in the Hampden area west of Falls Road near 40th Street.

Osprey plans to use federal housing tax credits to help off-set the extensive cost of preparing the rough land for the development called Flamingo Place Apartments. Developers said the site, at 3934 Flamingo Place, sits atop a filled-in stream and has been long empty because of the cost of preparing it.

The Annapolis-based developer has built other affordable housing projects in the city and currently has another building underway on North Avenue.

