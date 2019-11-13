The home dates back to 1902, property records show, and is situated behind the former United Container Machinery Inc. factory at the sharp curve along Glen Arm Road. Both home and factory belonged to F.X. Hooper, who sold machines to make corrugated cardboard. He also created the first rotary wood printer in 1882 to place trade names on wooden shipping boxes, according to a 2003 article in The Baltimore Sun. Photos from the Baltimore Museum of Industry show a range of machinery used and even aerial views of the property.