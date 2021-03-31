Penthouse condo at Four Seasons in Baltimore sells for $8 million, broker says

An anonymous buyer has purchased a luxury penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences in Baltimore for a whopping $8 million.
The sale, first reported by the Baltimore Business Journal, took place last week. The 6,500-square-foot penthouse, with its four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 16-foot ceilings and multiple exterior balconies, is located just below the The Bygone restaurant and other amenities at the hotel, said Charlie Hatter, the real estate broker who represented the buyer and seller.
Hatter, co-owner of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty and Prime Building Advantage, said the buyers are local, but couldn’t share additional identifying details. He said the sale was likely the highest single condominium transaction in city history.
He said the property fits the $8 million price tag with its prime Inner Harbor location, sweeping skyline views and access to Harbor East, plus the benefits of five-star service offered by the Four Seasons team.
The sale comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to influence the real estate market. Mortgage interest rates remain historically low and housing inventory has plummeted to less than a month’s supply, fueling demand.
Annie Milli, executive director of Live Baltimore, the city’s marketing arm, said Baltimore had its best-selling February in a decade, with 746 purchases. Homes are typically selling faster than they were a year ago and often for more than the listing price, sometimes out of bidding wars.
But city’s luxury market saw a negligible decline in its percent of standard sales compared to last year, according to Live Baltimore. The average sales price of a city home in February was $202,683, up 31% since February 2020.
Hatter said he has seen an influx of interested buyers from other East Coast cities such as Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia, who are attracted to Baltimore’s affordability.
“They see the value you can get,” Hatter said.
Three other condos at the Four Seasons, in the $2 million to $3 million price range, are set to close soon, he added.