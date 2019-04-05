Developers plan 437-unit apartment complex at Foundry Row in Owings Mills

Construction of an apartment building will begin soon in Foundry Row, the $140 million retail complex built in Owings Mills on the site of the old Solo Cup plant, according to the project’s developers.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. plans to break ground this spring on a five-story structure with 437 upscale apartments, after being contracted by the development team of Owings Mills-based Greenberg Gibbons and Baltimore-based Vanguard Retail Development. The developers also partnered with Arlington, Va.-based AvalonBay in their Hunt Valley Towne Centre project.

The project’s amenities will include a fitness center, club room, co-working space, dog park and a courtyard with a swimming pool and grilling station.

This will be the first apartments in Foundry Row on Reisterstown Road, which is anchored by a Wegmans grocery store. Other tenants include LifeBridge Health, Old Navy, DSW Shoe Warehouse, LA Fitness, Ulta Beauty and others. The apartment building will be located on the center’s southeast side near LA Fitness.

